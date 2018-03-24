Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' has become quite the global phenomenon. With four seasons under its belt to-date, it's brought a slew of incredible stories to viewers, all bringing a focus on society's obsession with technology to each of its episodes. Whilst some of the stories told seem inexplicable, when fans really sit down and think about each of them, many wouldn't be surprising if they actually took place in the near future. A couple have even seemed to come to pass in the real world.

Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' is returning for a fifth season

With 'Black Mirror', no linear narrative is told. Brooker has opened up about the show probably taking place in a shared universe, but with each episode comes a completely different story and bunch of characters. Each of them have had a profound impact on the fan base, and that doesn't look set to stop any time soon. With a fifth season confirmed, viewers are wondering when they'll get to see the new bunch of episodes.

Luckily, it looks like the usual big gap between seasons could be cut down this time round. Brooker recently spoke at the Royal Television Society Awards about where he and the 'Black Mirror' team were in developing season 5, explaining (via Radio Times): "Season 5, we are filming one [episode] at the moment. We are about to start filming another one imminently. I’m writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy."

Two episodes already being put together sounds like a brilliant start, and with Brooker now working on a third, a lot of progress is being made. The creator's words about anything past that being "foggy" however could be cause for concern. Writer's block could be clouding the vision for the future of the season, and kicking out of that is something that might take some time.

Whatever the case may be, we can be sure that Brooker will once more be putting quality ahead of quantity. If we have to wait some time before season 5, so be it. Brooker just has to be sure that each of his new episodes lights a fire in the belly of viewers.

'Black Mirror' seasons 1-4 are available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more news surrounding the fifth season as and when we get it.