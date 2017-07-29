When it comes to being critical of the modern day, but flipping modern technology and everything that comes with it on its head, 'Black Mirror' has never been afraid to go above and beyond, challenge its viewers and bring some of the most compelling television to the small screen of all time.

Charlie Brooker is widely celebrated for his work on 'Black Mirror'

Running on Channel 4 for its first two seasons, the show gained international acclaim and even picked up the attention of bosses at Netflix, who quickly picked up the past seasons of the show and commissioned a third for the streaming service. Following the third outing's big success, a fourth has now been confirmed, but what should we expect?

Speaking during an interview on Variety's Remote Controlled podcast, the show's creator Charlie Brooker hinted that he wouldn't be against bringing sequels to certain successful episodes to seasons of the future.

He explained: "We’ve had ideas for sequels as well, which is something we haven’t entirely explored. I wouldn’t be averse to it. We’ve got a couple ideas in mind, but we’re sort of thinking about, practically, how we could do that and when the right time to do that would be. So potentially. But then in a Darwinian way, a new idea pops up and that wins the knife fight for the slot."

So, if there are sequels in 'Black Mirror's future, which episodes would get the comeback treatment? That all remains to be seen. Certain fan favourites however include the brilliant 'San Junipero', where social media and virtual reality is taken to not just the next level, but a fair few levels beyond that, as well as the Jon Hamm-led Christmas special episode 'White Christmas', which aired during season 2.

Then of course, there will be a whole variety of different stories to sink our teeth into! We can't wait to see what Brooker and his team have up their sleeves...

More: Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' To Become Book Series

No premiere date has yet been given for 'Black Mirror' season 4, but we'll keep you updated on the latest as we get it!