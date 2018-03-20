Disney aren't showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to putting together some original content for their upcoming streaming service. Previous reports claimed that the company would be putting together new live-action versions of both 'Sword and the Stone' and 'Lady and the Tramp' for the platform have proven to be correct, and the latter looks to be storming ahead.

Charlie Bean has signed on to direct the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' movie

Whilst we'll see live-action versions of 'The Lion King', 'Aladdin', and other Disney classics hit the big screen in cinemas across the globe, Disney are experimenting with their future in bringing some of their content straight to their forthcoming streaming platform. It's going to be interesting to see just how many subscribers that will drive to the service, but if this week's new developments are anything to go by, the content will be quality stuff.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action version of 'Lady and the Tramp' will be helmed by Charlie Bean; a director renowned for his work on the recent 'LEGO Ninjago Movie', and the 'TRON: Uprising' television series. With such experience working within the realm of animation, he certainly seems like the right pick for a film that will be bringing in a heavy dose of CGI to bring its characters to life.

Exclusive content is going to be the lure for those who need convincing to shell out some more cash alongside their regular Netflix, Amazon, and various other streaming subscriptions, so Disney certainly seem to be headed in the right direction with what they're trying to do here.

Whether the quality will stack up however remains to be seen. Their launch library is something that will be mulled over by critics across the world, so they're going to have to land some strong hits as soon as they go live to ensure they bring in big numbers. It's going to be a very interesting few years for the company.

We'll bring you more news on Disney's upcoming live-action releases as and when we get it.