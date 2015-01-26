Charli XCX teamed up with Rita Ora to record the single 'Doing It', which is set for release on 8th February, 2015. A music video has been released for the single, featuring the singer robbing an American Gas Station in a pink truck.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...