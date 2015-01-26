Artist:
Song title: Doing It ft Rita Ora
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Pop

Charli XCX teamed up with Rita Ora to record the single 'Doing It', which is set for release on 8th February, 2015. A music video has been released for the single, featuring the singer robbing an American Gas Station in a pink truck.

