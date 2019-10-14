Artist:
Song title: White Mercedes
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Watch a beautiful Merc burn in the video for Charli XCX's song 'White Mercedes'. The song is taken from her critically acclaimed third album release 'Charli' for which she is currently on her world tour supporting.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Charli XCX - White Mercedes Video

Charli XCX - Blame It On...

Angry Birds

Charli XCX - Red Carpet Interview...

Charli XCX - ft Rita Ora...

Charli XCX - Red Carpet Interview...

Charli XCX - Boom Clap/Break The...

Charli XCX - Charli XCX about...

Iggy Azalea Ft. Charli XCX- Fancy

Charli XCX Cloud Aura