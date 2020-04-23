Charli XCX has recruited Paris Hilton to help create the album cover for her isolation album.

The '1999' hitmaker and the socialite-and-DJ took part in a Zoom conference call on Wednesday (22.04.20) where they agreed to work together on the visual for 'how i'm feeling now', which is out on May 15.

After artist-and-singer Caroline Polachek created the cover for the lead single, 'forever', Charli asked the former 'Simple Life' star to get involved.

She said: ''I don't know how it would happen, but if you're down that would be so amazing.''

To which Paris replied: ''I'm always down for anything for you babe, I love you.''

Charli - who was also joined on the call by Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and drag queen Gia Gunn - also announced that she is filming a music video at home for the second single, 'Claws', which she is releasing early later today (23.04.20).

And she vowed to pack on the PDA with her boyfriend, Huck Kwong, who she is self-isolating with and whom has inspired the record, for the DIY promo.

She said: ''I've literally got a whole green screen set up in my basement.

''I'm going to be doing some dancing and making out with my boyfriend.''

Charli previously revealed how Paris' glam lifestyle and her 2006 song 'Stars Are Blind' inspired her.

Speaking in 2015, she said: ''I've been really inspired by Paris Hilton, small dogs and a glitter, luxe lifestyle.

''I've never met Paris before, but we were both at the amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival this year.

''I was performing and I saw her singing along to my song and I freaked out. I'm such a fan and one of my favourite songs ever is 'Stars Are Blind' - it's pop genius.''