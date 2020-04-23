Charli XCX has unveiled her new single 'claws'.

The 27-year-old singer has dropped the latest track off her forthcoming album 'how i'm feeling now', which she is writing, recording and releasing in the lockdown.

Sharing the news on social media, she wrote: ''CLAWS IS OUT NOW ... ARTWORK BY @CWYNARS ... STREAM CLAWS (sic)''

Charli held a poll with her fans to ask them to help her choose which track to release next and thanked them for inspiring her ''creative decisions''.

She added: ''THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE FOR THIS SONG & FOR HELPING ME MAKE MY CREATIVE DECISIONS ON THIS ALBUM ... IT MEANS THE WORLD TO ME THAT UR ALL INVOLVED ... (sic)''

'claws' has been described as a ''short, sharp burst of energy'' that ''crackles with futuristic spirit''. The song has been produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs and explores ''the feeling of being close to the one you love every day''.

Charli had previously announced she is releasing an album whilst in self-isolation.

She said: ''Hi guys, it's Charli here. I hope you're doing whatever it is you need to do to stay positive during this time of completely unknown, unchartered territory. For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with staying creative, and so that's why I've decided I'm going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch. The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times because I'm only going to be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos... everything - in that sense, it'll be very DIY. I'll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with, and I'm going to keep the entire process super open, so that anybody who wants to watch can.''