Charli XCX has revealed her New Year's Resolution for 2018 is to ''party harder''.

The 'Boom Clap' singer is looking ahead to the next 12 months, and is keeping it simple when it comes to laying out her own personal goals for the year.

Taking to social media with a lighthearted post, she simply tweeted: ''new years resolution = party harder (sic)''

On Saturday (30.12.17), the 'After the Afterparty' hitmaker also offered some words of wisdom to her followers on Twitter, as she urged them to surround themselves with genuine people who care about them.

She wrote: ''surround urself with people who f***ing love you for who you really are... (sic)''

It comes after the 25-year-old star revealed her favourite moment of filming her 'Boys' music video - and the whole of 2017 - was seeing Diplo get weed on by puppies.

She got all of her male celebrity pals to feature in the fun-filled promo, including Joe Jonas, Bastille's Dan Smith and Mark Ronson, but it was the American DJ's scene, and getting to slap Charlie Puth in the face with a wet sponge, which stood out the most.

Sharing some her ''highlights of 2017'' on Instagram, the Out of My Head' singer posted: ''k angels, over the next few days I'm gonna post about my 2017 highlights ... beginning with directing the music video for ''boys''. This was such a crazy headf**k experience but somehow we managed to pull it off. This shoot began in April and went all the way through to June, shooting in LA, NY, Seoul, Tokyo, London and Coachella. I was nearly dead by the end of this process but everything was so worth it. Highlights for me we're hitting @charlieputh in the face with a sponge and watching @diplo be peed on by puppies. Thank u to everyone who made this possible. (sic)''