Charli XCX ''cried for the first time'' whilst making her self-isolation album.

The 'Gone' hitmaker has been focusing all of her energy on her upcoming record, 'how i'm feeling now', which is out on May 15, and she shared how she burst into tears as she was ''worried'' she'd been ''too demanding'' of the people involved with the project.

However, she insisted she is feeling much ''better'' about it now.

Charli confessed on Twitter in a video update to her fans: ''it's been 2 weeks since I started making ''how i'm feeling now''. this week i began to feel the pressure of time. i worried i was being too demanding of people and cried for the first time in the album making process i feel better now here's a roundup of week 2 (sic)''

In the accompanying clip, Charli admitted she was concerned she was ''pushing people to make stuff'' during quarantine, when ''maybe they just want to chill'', and admitted that she was ''frustrated'' at herself for ''not doing everything'' she wanted to do.

Charli has been overwhelmed by the response to the lead single, 'forever', which she will follow-up with new track, 'claws', this week.

Before the pressure got to her, the 27-year-old pop star had previously insisted she was feeling chilled out about the LP because she already had six out of the 10 tracks finished.

She said: ''I won't lie - we're going for a 10-track album and I've done six, so I'm not that stressed.

''I checked the timer today and I was like: 'Oh, there's thirty days left. No problem!'''

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker also revealed that before she started working on this album, she had a ''more concepty and characterish'' record in the making.

She said: ''Before quarantine I was making a different album.

''The production needed work but the songs were done.

''I had this whole visual vibe for the album that I hadn't really started creating yet.

''Then when quarantine happened I just knew that the whole visual world was not going to be created during this time.

''I'd really wanted to transform myself, not into a different person, but I guess the album was more concepty and characterish than anything I'd ever done before.''