Charli XCX is releasing an album whilst in self-isolation.

The 'Break the Rules' hitmaker will unveil her new ''DIY'' LP, titled 'how i'm feeling now', on May 15 as she promises it will be ''extremely collaborative''.

She said in her special announcement Zoom video chat with 1000 fans: ''Hi guys, it's Charli here. I hope you're doing whatever it is you need to do to stay positive during this time of completely unknown, unchartered territory. For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with staying creative, and so that's why I've decided I'm going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch. The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times because I'm only going to be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos... everything - in that sense, it'll be very DIY. I'll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with, and I'm going to keep the entire process super open, so that anybody who wants to watch can. I'll be posting demos, I'll be posting a capellas, I'll be posting text conversations with me and any collaborators, I'll be filming myself in the studio, I'll be doing Zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas, I'm going to set up an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references ... the whole thing in that sense will be extremely collaborative because anybody who wants to be involved can explore their creativity alongside mine.''

And the 27-year-old singer is ''hopeful'' she meets the deadline because she's ''starting from scratch''.

She added: ''The album is going to come out May 15, which is kind of soon-ish, I suppose, and there's a couple of scratch ideas but I'm basically starting from nothing, so hopefully I meet the deadline!

''The album is called 'how i'm feeling now', which is a working title but I kind of like it. So yeah, that's it! I can't wait to start making this, and I can't wait to share this whole process with you. That's it - bye!''