Charli XCX has apologised to her fans in Japan after cancelling her live performances at the Summer Sonic Festival at the weekend, after falling “seriously ill” while travelling.

The 25 year old pop star, real name Charlotte Aitchison, was scheduled to perform at the annual festival in Tokyo over the weekend of August 19th-20th, but cancelled at the last minute. On Saturday night, she uploaded an Instagram post explaining what had happened, saying that she had been taken ill on the way to Japan and was not “able to leave my hotel room”.

“Angels,” Charli wrote. “I am so sad to say that I have to cancel my shows at Summer Sonic in Japan. I have been seriously ill for the past couple of days with really bad tonsillitis and fever.”

Charli XCX had to cancel her appearances at Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo

“I haven’t been able to leave my hotel room at all,” the singer added. “I passed out when going through security in Beijing and I’ve since had injections / been on antibiotics but nothing is making me better.”

More: Charli XCX wants to be known for throwing ‘the best house parties’

Charli, who released her new single ‘Boys’ last month, was advised to rest by doctors on arrival in Japan, and was told she “cannot perform without doing more damage to my voice and my health.”

Finally, the British pop singer wrote: “I can’t even explain to you how excited I was to be in Japan. I love performing here and I had extended my trip to work in the studio on a load of other projects too.”

The video for the aforementioned ‘Boys’ went viral when it dropped in July, featuring the likes of Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, and Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed depicted as men doing typically female-centred musical clichés.

More: Charli XCX labels music industry ‘uncreative’ after being pressurised to repeat breakthrough hit [archive]