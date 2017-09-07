Health issues continued to plague Charles Bradley as he reveals that he has been forced to cancel the rest of his tour dates for the year due to his ongoing struggle with cancer. The next few months will be all about focusing beating the disease and getting rest.

Charles Bradley performing live

The 68-year-old soul singer may have managed to beat stomach cancer following a course of treatment this time last year, but now it seems he has been diagnosed again after several weeks of feeling unwell while on tour in North America. But this time the cancer has spread to his liver.

'I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true', he said in a statement. 'When I come back, I'll come back strong, with God's love. With God's will, I'll be back soon.'

The cancelled tour dates go from September 8th at The Wolf Den in Uncasville, Connecticut to December 31st at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado where he was due to perform alongside My Morning Jacket. He had a number of festival appearances coming up including OctFest in Brooklyn, Brazil's Rock In Rio, Lincoln Calling and Voodoo Festival in New Orleans, as well as shows in cities like Chicago, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and Zurich to name a few.

Charles released his third studio album 'Changes' in April 2016 through Daptone Records. Produced by Thomas Brenneck, the album featured a stunning cover of the 1972 Black Sabbath song from which it takes its title. The majority of the other songs were co-written by the Menahan Street Band, and two feature vocals from The Gospel Queens. The album follows his critically acclaimed 2013 release 'Victim Of Love', which came just two years about his debut record 'No Time for Dreaming'.

You might recognise Charles from his TV performances on the shows 'Alpha House' (season 1, episode 6) and Netflix's 'Luke Cage' in which he performs 'Ain't It A Sin' in the third episode. His music has also been used in 'Spotless', 'Legends of Tomorrow', 'Suits' and 'Ray Donovan'.

Cancelled Tour Dates:

Sep 08 Uncasville, CT - The Wolf Den

Sep 09 Brooklyn, NY - OctFest

Sep 13 Buenos Aires, Argentina - NICETO Club

Sep 15 Sao Paulo, Brazil - SESC Pompeia Choperia

Sep 16 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio 2017

Sep 22 Cincinnati, OH - Midpoint Kickoff @ Memorial Hall

Sep 23 Chicago, IL - Goose Island 312 Block Party

Sep 28 St. Paul, MN - MPR @ Fitzgerald's

Sep 29 Lincoln, NE - Lincoln Calling

Oct 01 Long Beach, CA - Music Tastes Good Festival

Oct 07 Santa Barbara, CA - SB Polo & Wine Festival

Oct 20 Halifax, Nova Scotia - Halifax Pop Explosion

Oct 25 Lafayette, LA - Acadiana Center For The Arts

Oct 26 Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

Oct 28 Suwanne Park, FL - Hulaween Festival

Oct 29 New Orleans, Louisiana - Voodoo Festival

Nov 10 McDade, TX - Sounds On Sound Festival

Nov 11 Cocoa Beach, FL - Rootfire Festival

Nov 21 Paris, France - La Cigale

Nov 23 Porto, Portugal - Coliseu du Porto

Nov 24 Vigo, Spain - Superbock Underfest Vigo

Nov 25 Lisbon, Portugal - Mexefest Festival at Coliseu de Lisboa

Nov 28 Berlin, Germany - Astra

Nov 29 München, Germany - Muffathalle

Nov 30 Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

Dec 02 Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

Dec 03 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

Dec 05 Amsterdam, Holland - Paradiso

Dec 06 Nijmegen, Holland - Doornroosje

Dec 08 Rotterdam, Holland - Annabel

Dec 09 Tilburg, Holland - 013 Popcentrum

Dec 10 Groningen, Holland - Oosterpoort

Dec 12 Zurich, Switzerland - Kauflauten

Dec 15 London, England - O2 Forum

Dec 16 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

Dec 29 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

Dec 31 Broomfield, CO - 1st Bank Center (w/ My Morning Jacket)