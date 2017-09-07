The singer reveals that he's once again undergoing treatment.
Health issues continued to plague Charles Bradley as he reveals that he has been forced to cancel the rest of his tour dates for the year due to his ongoing struggle with cancer. The next few months will be all about focusing beating the disease and getting rest.
Charles Bradley performing live
The 68-year-old soul singer may have managed to beat stomach cancer following a course of treatment this time last year, but now it seems he has been diagnosed again after several weeks of feeling unwell while on tour in North America. But this time the cancer has spread to his liver.
'I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true', he said in a statement. 'When I come back, I'll come back strong, with God's love. With God's will, I'll be back soon.'
The cancelled tour dates go from September 8th at The Wolf Den in Uncasville, Connecticut to December 31st at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado where he was due to perform alongside My Morning Jacket. He had a number of festival appearances coming up including OctFest in Brooklyn, Brazil's Rock In Rio, Lincoln Calling and Voodoo Festival in New Orleans, as well as shows in cities like Chicago, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and Zurich to name a few.
Charles released his third studio album 'Changes' in April 2016 through Daptone Records. Produced by Thomas Brenneck, the album featured a stunning cover of the 1972 Black Sabbath song from which it takes its title. The majority of the other songs were co-written by the Menahan Street Band, and two feature vocals from The Gospel Queens. The album follows his critically acclaimed 2013 release 'Victim Of Love', which came just two years about his debut record 'No Time for Dreaming'.
You might recognise Charles from his TV performances on the shows 'Alpha House' (season 1, episode 6) and Netflix's 'Luke Cage' in which he performs 'Ain't It A Sin' in the third episode. His music has also been used in 'Spotless', 'Legends of Tomorrow', 'Suits' and 'Ray Donovan'.
Cancelled Tour Dates:
Sep 08 Uncasville, CT - The Wolf Den
Sep 09 Brooklyn, NY - OctFest
Sep 13 Buenos Aires, Argentina - NICETO Club
Sep 15 Sao Paulo, Brazil - SESC Pompeia Choperia
Sep 16 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio 2017
Sep 22 Cincinnati, OH - Midpoint Kickoff @ Memorial Hall
Sep 23 Chicago, IL - Goose Island 312 Block Party
Sep 28 St. Paul, MN - MPR @ Fitzgerald's
Sep 29 Lincoln, NE - Lincoln Calling
Oct 01 Long Beach, CA - Music Tastes Good Festival
Oct 07 Santa Barbara, CA - SB Polo & Wine Festival
Oct 20 Halifax, Nova Scotia - Halifax Pop Explosion
Oct 25 Lafayette, LA - Acadiana Center For The Arts
Oct 26 Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
Oct 28 Suwanne Park, FL - Hulaween Festival
Oct 29 New Orleans, Louisiana - Voodoo Festival
Nov 10 McDade, TX - Sounds On Sound Festival
Nov 11 Cocoa Beach, FL - Rootfire Festival
Nov 21 Paris, France - La Cigale
Nov 23 Porto, Portugal - Coliseu du Porto
Nov 24 Vigo, Spain - Superbock Underfest Vigo
Nov 25 Lisbon, Portugal - Mexefest Festival at Coliseu de Lisboa
Nov 28 Berlin, Germany - Astra
Nov 29 München, Germany - Muffathalle
Nov 30 Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
Dec 02 Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
Dec 03 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
Dec 05 Amsterdam, Holland - Paradiso
Dec 06 Nijmegen, Holland - Doornroosje
Dec 08 Rotterdam, Holland - Annabel
Dec 09 Tilburg, Holland - 013 Popcentrum
Dec 10 Groningen, Holland - Oosterpoort
Dec 12 Zurich, Switzerland - Kauflauten
Dec 15 London, England - O2 Forum
Dec 16 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
Dec 29 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
Dec 31 Broomfield, CO - 1st Bank Center (w/ My Morning Jacket)