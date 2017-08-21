Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Channing Tatum Pictures

Lucky Logan UK Premiere - London United Kingdom - Monday 21st August 2017

Channing Tatum
Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum films scenes for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' in London, England - London United Kingdom - Sunday 15th May 2016

Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

66th Annual International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - Opening Gala & Hail, Caesar! - Premiere at Berlinale Palace - Berlin Germany - Thursday 11th February 2016

Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

66th annual International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - Hail, Caesar - Photocall at Grand Hyatt Hotel - Berlin Germany - Thursday 11th February 2016

Georg Clooney and Channing Tatum
Tilda Swinton, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin and Channing Tatum
Georg Clooney, Channing Tatum and Josh Brolin
Tilda Swinton, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin and Channing Tatum
Georg Clooney and Channing Tatum
Josh Brolin and Channing Tatum

66th Annual International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Hail, Caesar! - Photocall - Berlin Germany - Thursday 11th February 2016

66th Annual International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Hail, Caesar! - Press Conference - Berlin Germany - Thursday 11th February 2016

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Hail, Caesar!" - Westwood California United States - Tuesday 2nd February 2016

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Hail, Caesar!" - Red Carpet - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 2nd February 2016

Quentin Tarantino's Hand And Footprint Ceremony - Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 6th January 2016

THE HATEFUL EIGHT premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 7th December 2015

Premiere of 'The Hateful Eight' - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 7th December 2015

2015 Baby2Baby Gala - Culver City California United States - Saturday 14th November 2015

2015 Baby2Baby Gala presented by MarulaOil & Kayne Capital Advisors Foundation - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 14th November 2015

Channing Tatum at LAX - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 2nd November 2015

Channing Tatum

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.