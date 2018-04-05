As the world still reels from the shock split of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, stories upon stories are taking over the internet speculating about the cause of their separation, with most suggesting that it was Channing's career that was becoming a burden on the family.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum at Magic Mike Live Las Vegas

But what's the truth? The couple have already pointed out that they won't be commenting further on their marital issues in their joint 'break-up statement', but Jenna has already been forced to clear up a few things with regards to false claims about Channing's behaviour.

The Star claimed that it was his drinking and flirting that was causing friction in their marriage. He'd allegedly told said publication, 'I probably drink too much... that's what [my wife] bought into'. And then there's the claim by an anonymous source that he was overly flirtatious with a co-star on 'Foxcatcher'.

'After they filmed a scene together, he began singing 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' to her and grinding up against her', the source said. 'Their faces were touching while they danced and he sang. At first it seemed like a joke, but then Channing took it further. He twirled the girl around and kept dipping her.'

Jenna isn't taking this kind of talk about her best friend though, with her representative passing on the following message to the Daily Mail: 'Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that's the reality of the situation.'

Indeed, Channing was spotted still sporting his wedding band while out shopping in Target with his daughter Everly, a sight made all the more heart-warming when you read that they've actually been separated for some time now.

'They haven't been 'together' for a while', a source told Us Weekly. 'They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other's events and live in the same house.'

'There wasn't any crazy drama or fighting', another insider said. 'They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.'

While that does sound like the most plausible explanation of the former couple's situation, Page Six went a little bit further with their inside knowledge, and even claimed that they are not actually living together anymore with Channing at their Ojai ranch and Jenna in Beverly Hills.

'She is troubled by his success', a source told them. 'He was turning down jobs because of her, and they were fighting a lot. He has been filming the 'Lego Movie' sequel and has at least four other acting projects in development, and that isn't even his focus. He's moving toward producing and directing.'

'Jenna always said they had to put work into their marriage to keep it alive, and while Channing is a great dad to their daughter, [Jenna] felt like he stopped wanting to work as hard on them as a married couple', they continued. 'This has been a long time coming. They fell out of love.'

More: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum announced separation

Whatever the truth behind their break-up after almost nine years of marriage, it seems that any animosity that might have sparked towards the end of their relationship has died down by now and they are moving forwards as parents and as best friends.