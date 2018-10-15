The world of showbiz can be a funny place and can often throw up romantic pairings that leave many people wondering how they ever got together. One of the most recent of these is Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J - who are reported to be in the 'very early stages' of dating.

Not only are the pair dating but the Magic Mike actor, 38, has been reported as saying he 'really likes' the Price Tag songstress.

Channing has been single for less than six months after announcing the end of his nine-year marriage from actress and dancer, Jenna Dewan, 37 - with whom he shares five-year-old daughter, Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source told the publication 30-year-old Jessie J and Channing have 'hit it off'.

The source said: "Channing and Jessie's relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off.

"It's only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated.... Channing really likes Jessie."

Jessie is currently on her R.O.S.E tour across the US and Channing has been spotted in the crowd of her gigs in Salt Lake City and Seattle.

A fan appeared to confirm their romance on Twitter, revealing that they had spotted the duo enjoying a mini golf date.

The social media user tweeted: "'Jessie J and Channing Tatum came in to play a round", adding the pair were 'a hella nice' and that he'd heard Jessie sing along to Somebody To Love on the radio.

Jenna and Channing met on the set of movie Step Up back in 2006 and tied the knot three years later. Fans were left heartbroken when the much-loved couple announced their split in April.

Sharing a joint statement to Instagram, they explained: 'We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."