Channing Tatum looks to be getting over the breakdown of his marriage of nearly a decade to Jenna Dewan, with new reports suggesting he’s nurturing a new romance with pop star Jessie J.

The 38 year old actor, a star of Magic Mike and Hail, Caesar!, split earlier in 2018 from Dewan after more than eight years of marriage, during which they welcomed a daughter named Everly, now aged five. Just a few months later, however, it’s been reported that he’s found someone new in 30 year old English singer Jessie.

Apparently, they’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months in secret – but it’s not clear exactly how and when they met.

“It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source close to the situation told Us Weekly.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan broke up earlier in 2018

It comes after the rumoured couple were spotted on a mini-golf date last weekend.

“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy […] Finally Jessie J and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” a worker at the place they played tweeted on October 6th. When asked for more details, the user added: “They had a body guard and a few other people. They were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like [side-eye emoji].”

“We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing ‘Somebody To Love’ with the radio at the end of the course.”

Having tied the knot back in 2009, three years after meeting on the set of Step Up, Tatum and Dewan seemed to have one of the most unshakeable marriages in Hollywood.

British pop star Jessie J is reportedly dating Tatum

However, they shocked the world back in April this year when they announced that they would be separating.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the ex-couple’s explanation of their decision stated. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

