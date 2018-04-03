There's heartbreak in Hollywood as Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum announce that they are in the process of separating after almost nine years of marriage. They have been the picture of romance throughout their relationship, and the world has pretty much never known them to be apart.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum at the 'Kingsman' premiere

More than ten years after they met and fell in love on the set of 'Step Up' in 2006, Channing and Jenna are set to go there separate ways. They revealed the sad news on social media, insisting that they still deeply cared for each other, but it seems their relationship has simply settled at 'best friend' level.

'We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple', Channing wrote in a statement he posted on Instagram. 'We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.'

As for their parental duties towards their 4-year-old daughter, certainly nothing has changed there. 'We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly', he continued. 'We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy.'

The actor confessed that it 'feels odd' to be discussing such a vulnerable part of his personal life on social media, but accepts that it's a necessary course of action for somebody in his position, which he hastens to add that he's 'grateful' for, and explains that he just wants his fans to know the truth.

'We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts'', he explained. 'So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction.'

The situation might not come as a surprise to everyone. In February, Jenna seemed to hint about difficulties in her marriage to Channing, confessing that they do fall out sometimes and have been forced to work hard at nurturing their relationship.

'When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one's perfect', she told Health. 'I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.'

'But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work', she continued. 'Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that... But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other.'

While little is known about Channing's love life before Jenna, she has previously dated both Justin Timberlake and Shane West.