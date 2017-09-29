'The Late Late Show' host gets down and dirty with the dance master.
If you ever thought that James Corden didn't have it in him to be a male stripper than let us tell you that you are so, so wrong. He teamed up with the one and only Channing Tatum in preparation to appear in a special Magic Mike Live performance and totally proved that he has moves.
Channing Tatum at 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' world premiere
When James Corden showed up for the Magic Mike Live auditions as part of his 'Late Late Show' sketch, Channing Tatum wasn't too sure that he was the right kind of guy for the strip show they were planning to put on - mainly due to his lack of muscle.
'I don't know if you're exactly Magic Mike material', says Channing, as tactfully as possible, obviously. 'You need stamina, you need sexiness... and you need abs.'
While James insisted that he had at least one ab, that wasn't enough for the Channing - aka Jackie Chan, aka Afghanichan, aka Chandler Bing - who really wasn't buying James' pitch to get involved. But Channing, being such a swell guy 'n' all, couldn't just let a dejected James walk away in the end and agreed to put him through his paces and see if he really did have what it takes to be a male stripper.
As it turns out, getting skinny jeans off is a struggle in itself, it's difficult not to get carried away when you're dancing with Channing Tatum and it's always good to have an Advil on hand when you're grinding on the floor.
Needless to say, good ol' James nailed the moves in the end, though Channing was particularly impressed when he quoted Baby from 'Dirty Dancing' while they were waiting backstage. 'I'm scared of what I did, I'm scared of what I saw, but most of all I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you', said James.
'Respect', replied Channing. He couldn't convince that the crowd of women around the stage were shouting James' name (you can't mishear 'Channing'), but he did present the talk-show host with his very own pair of sequined Magic James boxer shorts. Real men have curves!
