Channing Tatum finally looks set to step into the shoes of Marvel Comics superhero Gambit, as the film now has an official starting date for principal photography. There have been a huge number of delays when it comes to getting 'Gambit' off the ground and moving forward, but now it seems as if the flick is about to get properly underway.

Channing Tatum is set to take on the titular role in 'Gambit'

Not a lot of details have been given in regards to the plot of the film, but there have been a number of rumours that it will be taking place in the X-Universe that Fox has made such a success of with their various X-Men movies. Lizzy Caplan will be starring alongside Tatum in the Marvel movie, whilst Gore Verbinski will be sitting in the director's chair, and Jenny Beavan will serve as costume designer.

A number of comic book characters are also rumoured to be appearing, such as the villain Chandra and Gambit's rival Bandit. There's also talk of Mr. Sinister being involved in some capacity. Whilst these names aren't quite as well known as some we've already seen make appearances in Marvel films, they're still more than capable of bringing some compelling action to the big screen.

Gore Verbinski will serve as director on the movie

Confirmation on a lot of this could be right around the corner, as Omega Underground is reporting that filming will officially start on 'Gambit' in New Orleans from March 19 this year. The article goes on to assume that shooting will be taking place at Big Easy Studios, where Fox also filmed their movies 'Logan', and 'Dawn of The Planet of The Apes'.

Though this is the first time Tatum will be taking on the role of Gambit, the character isn't a stranger to the X-Universe, and actually appeared all the way back in 2009's critically panned release, 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'. In that film, the mutant, otherwise known as Remy LeBeau, was played by Taylor Kitsch.

Having faced production delays, a number of directors that have come onto the project only to leave later on and stalling unlike anything the majority of superhero movie releases have seen, the pieces are finally falling in place for 'Gambit'. Let's just hope that everybody involved is as passionate about the film as the fan base, because we all know how vocal audiences can be when they're left feeling disappointed!

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Gambit' movie as and when we get it.