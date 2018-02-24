AMC's 'The Walking Dead', based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, is never afraid to throw a curveball in the face of those watching at home. That become as apparent as ever before in season 8's midseason finale last year, when Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was revealed to have been bitten by a zombie on the abdomen, signalling his time on the show was coming to an end.

Chandler Riggs' time on 'The Walking Dead' has come to an end

Some fans rebelled against the decision, made by current but outgoing showrunner Scott Gimple, setting up online petitions demanding he be fired from the AMC production. Of course, the company didn't make any of their decisions based on the feedback from a vocal minority, but it will be interesting to see how much the show changes when he exits his showrunner role and hands over the reins to Angela Kang.

Drama following the reveal of Carl's injury also came from the actor's family, with his father taking to Facebook to air his grievances about how his son had been treated on the show. That post was swiftly removed, and now Riggs seems to be at peace with the decisions made behind-the-scenes.

Speaking during a press conference, the actor told the audience (via Cinema Blend): "Being on the show was such a great experience. It was so awesome and I loved working with everyone in the cast and the crew; the writers, everybody. It was a really, really awesome experience. It’s really unfortunate to have to leave, but it’s great, because now I get to go and do film and other TV shows and a bunch of stuff that I haven’t gotten to do before, and stuff that I’m really excited for. So it’s very bittersweet."

Riggs is certainly someone we've seen evolve not only in his character on 'The Walking Dead', but as an actor. He went from somebody a portion of the audience couldn't stand to one of the main standouts and staples of the show, so to see him leave the series will certainly shake up the universe being played out on screen. It's going to be a very interesting batch of season 8 episodes ahead.

'The Walking Dead' returns to AMC in the US on Sunday February 25, and to FOX in the UK on Monday February 26.