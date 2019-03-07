Chance the Rapper is getting married this weekend.

The 25-year-old star took to Twitter to share a story about how he first met his childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley, when he was just nine years old and ended the tale with the news the pair plan to take their relationship to the next level in just a few days time.

Alongside a photo of Kirsten as a child, he wrote: ''Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!''

Explaining how his mother had taken him, his dad, and brother Taylor to her office party in 2003, he explained: ''We were instructed to make away for an exclusive performance by Destiny's Child. From the back stepped out 3 young girls... Who were not Destiny's Child.

''QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth.

''I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.(sic)''

While Chance decided instantly he wanted to ''marry'' Kristen, he was too nervous to introduce himself at the time so is elated that they are going to tie the knot and he gets to dance with her as man and wife.

He added: ''I knew I was going to marry that girl. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never introduced myself.

''16 years later, it's happening. This wkend is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.(sic)''

The 'No Problem' hitmaker later clarified that, after their first meeting, he didn't come face-to-face with Kirsten again until almost a decade later and it took some time to realise she was his childhood crush.

He tweeted: ''To answer a few questions

''-she was Kelly Rowland

''-she was there/dancing because her mother was my mom's boss

''- I never saw her again until SXSW 2012 in Austin, Texas where we met and eventually when back in Chicago we connected the dots (sic)''