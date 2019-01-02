Not all heroes wear capes – in fact, they sometimes wear baseball caps! Hip-hop star Chance the Rapper has revealed for the first time how he saved a man’s life last year by pulling him from a burning car.

The incident, which the 25 year old has never spoken about before, happened on Easter Sunday in 2018 and was recounted in the rapper’s summation of the year’s most memorable moments for him.

“Ay so I never told this to the world but my friends can merch. I saved a persons by myself on Easter Sunday this year omw to church,” the rapper explained on Instagram this week. “Basically I was driving to church dolo, about to go south on lakeshore [drive] and another car drives into the wall in front of me goin like 90 mph comin off the exit.”

It has been a comparatively quiet year for the star, real name Chancelor Bennett, having been off tour and spending much of 2018 in the studio with Kanye West working on new material, though the finished product doesn’t yet have a release date. In the middle of the year, he announced he was taking a short "sabbatical" from music.

Continuing his tale of heroism, Chance continued: “I was the only person out there when it first happened and his car was on fire so I had to break his window take off his seatbelt let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out the car unconscious.”

“I was only by myself at first, then two older men helped me pull folks out the front after I got the doors open. But def was getting that ‘am I getting punk’d’ at first.”

He didn’t hear anything about the fate of the man he helped, but some time later a relative of the man reached out on Twitter and told him that he had survived. “A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!”

