Chance the Rapper has donated his Grammy to a museum in his hometown of Chicago.

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker appeared at the DuSable Museum of African American History for the 'Night of 100 Stars' gala this week, where he announced he would be giving the museum his award.

Speaking to accept his Trailblazer Award at the gala, he said: ''I'm so excited to not just work hand in hand with the African American History Museum, but we want to build it up. We want to make it a staple of African American history. And that's why I'm proud to announce that I'll be donating my Hip-Hop Album of the Year Award, the first one to a black independent artist, to the DuSable.

''I don't need it! I don't need it! That's right! Stand up! Stand up! So y'all, I'm a trailblazer, I guess, according to this award. But so is everybody in this room, and I'm so glad to be working on this project with you guys. I can't wait to see what Chicago and the DuSable Museum of African American History does. Thank you Mom and Dad.''

The handing over of the Grammy - which Chance had received for 'Best Rap Album' - came as a shock to the DuSable board members, who had no idea the rapper would be making such a grand gesture.

DuSable board member Lisa Pilot Livingston said: ''Of course we didn't know about it. We had no idea. I looked at DuSable President/CEO Perri Irmer, and she looked at me, and we all just stood up and applauded ...

''Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to talk with him, because he had to be on the plane headed to Los Angeles. I'm sure we'll learn more at the next board meeting, in July.''

At the Grammys earlier this year, Chance The Rapper took home the gongs for 'Best New Artist', 'Best Rap Performance' and 'Best Rap Album' for his LP 'Coloring Book'.