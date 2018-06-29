We reported yesterday that the ever-prodigious Kanye West was teasing the possibility of releasing an album every week for the next year, incredible as that seems. However, one of those seems to be coming together soon, with Chance the Rapper revealing that he’s planning a collaboration album with Yeezy.

The 25 year old rapper was speaking to Complex this week and mentioning that, alongside his collaboration with Kanye, he was also working with Donald Glover – aka Childish Gambino – on another project.

“I've been actively working on the project with Childish. I’m going to do a seven-track with Ye,” Chance told the interviewer. He and Kanye are slated to begin working together in July.

As for working with Glover, whose Childish Gambino track ‘This Is America’ hit the top of the Billboard charts last month, Chance explained, “We’ve got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs.”

41 year old Kanye West recently released several new albums, including a collaboration with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts, and a new eighth solo album, ye. He has also recently produced new albums for Nas, Pusha-T, and Teyana Taylor, all within a five week window of each other.

However, Kanye told an interviewer last month for Rolling Stone that he was apparently thinking of extending that heavy schedule into an entire year, mooting “52 albums in 52 weeks” according to Jon Caramanica. Of course, nobody can possibly foresee anything that would go wrong with that...

Chicago-based Chance The Rapper, real name Chancelor Bennett, has not released a full-length album since 2016’s third mixtape Coloring Book.

