Taking the role of Wakandan Prince T'Challa and the titular hero in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film release, 'Black Panther', actor Chadwick Boseman was first introduced to fans of the MCU in 'Captain America: Civil War'. Following the release of a 'Black Panther' trailer a little earlier this year however, we got the opportunity to see the character like never before.

Chadwick Boseman sees 'Black Panther' as a political drama

Picking up after the events of 'Civil War', 'Black Panther' will see T'Challa in his new role of power as the King of Wakanda. Of course, in taking over the role he will face challenges like never before, and will be forced to prove he deserves his place on the throne, all whilst protecting those he holds dearest.

Explaining the politics that run through the film, Boseman told Entertainment Weekly: "Generally, there is unrest because there’s no leader on the throne. We’re dealing with a similar thing right now in this country. Just because a person was elected doesn’t mean everybody agrees with the things he’s going to do."

He added of his character's journey: "Having to make the first decisions... what do you do first? What do you choose to do that’s going to get everybody on your side? It’s a political drama essentially."

Michael B. Jordan also stars in the upcoming Marvel movie release

Judging by the comments made here, it would seem that 'Black Panther' could be one of the deepest films we've seen come from Marvel so far. In the past, a focus has been on superheroes and their powers, with alien threats taking centre-stage. There's never been a political rumbling quite like the one we expect to see from this flick.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, it's clear that the film - which also stars the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett - is ready to make its own political statement when it lands. Shockingly, this is the first time a person of colour has led a solo Marvel movie, so let's hope it's a huge success so that Hollywood can continue to approach true equality in the near future.

'Black Panther' officially hits movie theatres across the globe on February 16, 2018.