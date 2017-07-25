Next year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally get a little more diverse with the release of 'Black Panther' in movie theatres across the globe. As the first film led by a person of colour, it's set to make an incredible impact and has already gained masses of support.

Chadwick Boseman makes his return as T'Challa aka Black Panther

Having made his debut in 'Captain America: Civil War', actor Chadwick Boseman is the man bringing Black Panther aka T'Challa to life. Not only will he be getting his solo movie, but he'll be playing a part in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way, if his recent comments are anything to go by.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con with ComicBook.com, the actor teased of Black Panther's role in the film: "It's considerable, it's considerable. He's an important factor in 'Infinity War'." Though that doesn't give a whole lot away about what we should expect, it's good to know that the wave Black Panther will likely be riding following his own solo film will run through into the next chapters in the 'Avengers' story.

In the 'Infinity War' comic books, T'Challa's home of Wakanda is attacked by Thanos and his Black Order, and with the space giant as the main adversary in the film and his group now confirmed to appear, it's looking increasingly likely that the upcoming movie could go down a similar route.

Though we've not seen much footage from Black Panther, and that which was shown at San Diego Comic Con won't be released online, we do know that those in attendance at the event gave the clip a standing ovation when all was said and done. With that being said, expectations for the flick are higher than ever before.

In the past, MCU films have been slammed for their formulaic approach, with the same sort of story running through many of the releases they've brought to fans to-date. 'Black Panther' however looks to be an entirely different entity, with a political approach and T'Challa challenged with becoming the ruler of his home. Of course he'll face challenges to his claim to the throne and through that, we'll see him act as the titular superhero, but the overall product could be a brilliant new direction for MCU films moving ahead.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set for release on April 27, 2018, with 'Black Panther' hitting the big screen a couple of months earlier on February 16, 2018.