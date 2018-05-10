Ahead of the release of the official 'Deadpool 2' soundtrack, a video for one of the new songs has been launched featuring Celine Dion singing 'Ashes' - and it's giving us all the feels.
The video sees Celine singing on stage in an empty theatre as Deadpool performs an interpretive dance, those scenes interwoven with clips from the actual forthcoming movie. As moving as it is, there is a moment of comic relief at the end where Deadpool tells Celine that her singing is too good for the movie.
'Deadpool 2', directed by David Leitch, hits theatres soon just two years after Tim Miller's original movie. The score has been written by Tyler Bates, with the soundtrack also including new track 'Welcome to the Party' by Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump.
Celine Dion is set to embark on her 2018 live tour this summer, kicking off at the Tokyo Dome on June 26th 2018 and concluding at the Spark Arena in Auckland on August 14th.
The 'Deadpool 2' soundtrack will be released on May 18th 2018.
