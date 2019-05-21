'I love Vegas', choked fans in the starstruck crowd of this glittering Nevada city as they watched Celine Dion and James Corden recreate the most iconic scene from 'Titanic' for 'Carpool Karaoke', while singing a duet of the legendary diva's timeless classic 'My Heart Will Go On'.

If you didn't adore Celine Dion before, you certainly will after watching this latest installment of the popular 'Late Late Show' segment. For someone so incredibly rich and famous, this 51-year-old superstar comes across as refreshingly down-to-earth as she makes this episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' the funniest ever.

James Corden picks her up outside Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, and from the outset it's clear we're going to be in stitches for 14 minutes. At everything James utters she sings back appropriate responses in lyrical form before they kick off with their first duet, 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now'.

They also sang Celine classics 'Because You Loved Me' and 'I Drove All Night', and when they're not singing, Celine is comedy gold with her wacky expressions and deadpan humour. She gladly entertains excited fans who spot her from the sidewalk, but didn't mince her words when James forced her to give away five pairs of shoes from her 10,000-strong footwear collection.

'I have a place in Las Vegas... let's call it a 'warehouse'', she says, opening up about her shoe storage. 'In my house in Florida I had a system where it was in a computer, right? And I would press and the [closet] doors would open and they were all by colours so I would press another button and it would turn.'

We can forgive her celebrity-style expenditure, however, after she treated us to a dramatic rendition of the popualr children's hit 'Baby Shark'. We could really get into a full cover of this! Shoes and inimitable vocals aside though, fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. Celine admitted that things got a little crazy while she was in the midst of giving birth to her first child.

'I don't even have him in my arms yet and I look to the left and there's a TV there and the doctor is announcing live on television "a beautiful healthy boy, 7 lbs 8oz"', she revealed. 'I'm saying to myself, "My baby is on television and I didn't even hold him yet."'

Still, she's not one to shy away from her popularity whatever the obstacles. She was only too happy to jump on a boat with a be-wigged James Corden and re-enact Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's finest movie moment in front of thousands of stunned, confused and thrilled onlookers. And we can never forget it.