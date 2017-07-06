The singer was picture perfect in the stunning social media post.
It's safe to say Celine Dion is still one of the most beautiful divas in the world of music. She proved as much with a tastefully nude shot on the world's biggest fashion magazine franchise's social media page this week as a celebration of her love of haute couture.
Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
She may be 49-years-old but she looked a picture of youth in a nude shot taken for Vogue in between changing her outfits for her live shows. Ths photo, taken by photographer Sophia Li, sees the singer seated cross-legged on a chair with her arms crossed over her body, a small piece of white material covering her chest, and one hand partially covering her face.
'Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances', Vogue captioned the photo on Instagram. 'She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier.'
They went on to speak about the various designers Celine has worn over the years on stage, and specifically a Christian Dior dress she picked up for off-stage events which she ended up wearing at the funeral of her husband René Angélil.
As part of Couture Fashion Week in Paris, this was a celebration of Celine's dedication to fashion over the course of her career, and a look at how she has 'industrialised' haute couture for the purpose of live performance - quick outfit changes and reinforced heels and seams being of utmost importance, almost as much as how breath-taking the looks need to be every time. Needless to say, Celine always nails it!
