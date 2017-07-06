It's safe to say Celine Dion is still one of the most beautiful divas in the world of music. She proved as much with a tastefully nude shot on the world's biggest fashion magazine franchise's social media page this week as a celebration of her love of haute couture.

Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

She may be 49-years-old but she looked a picture of youth in a nude shot taken for Vogue in between changing her outfits for her live shows. Ths photo, taken by photographer Sophia Li, sees the singer seated cross-legged on a chair with her arms crossed over her body, a small piece of white material covering her chest, and one hand partially covering her face.

'Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances', Vogue captioned the photo on Instagram. 'She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier.'

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

They went on to speak about the various designers Celine has worn over the years on stage, and specifically a Christian Dior dress she picked up for off-stage events which she ended up wearing at the funeral of her husband René Angélil.

More: Celine Dion pays tribute to Manchester victims

As part of Couture Fashion Week in Paris, this was a celebration of Celine's dedication to fashion over the course of her career, and a look at how she has 'industrialised' haute couture for the purpose of live performance - quick outfit changes and reinforced heels and seams being of utmost importance, almost as much as how breath-taking the looks need to be every time. Needless to say, Celine always nails it!