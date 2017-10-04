Celine Dion has paid tribute to the victims of last weekend’s appalling mass shooting in Las Vegas, dedicating her show in the city last night to those affected, also pledging to donating all the proceeds of the concert to charitable efforts.

On Tuesday evening (October 3rd), the Canadian star played a sold-out performance at The Colosseum inside Caesar’s Palace in Vegas. The city was stunned at the weekend, after a gunman opened fire on the packed crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 festival-goers.

The 49 year old singer told the audience: “On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.”

Celine Dion donated all the proceeds of Tuesday's concert to the victims of the weekend's atrocity

“We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need.”

This was a show of strength and unity in Las Vegas, but many other shows are understandably hesitant to continue in the immediate aftermath of the deadliest mass-shooting event in American history.

Jennifer Lopez announced on the same day as Dion’s show that her next three concerts would be postponed out of respect for the victims and their families.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” her representative said. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Caesars Palace’s management also announced that its lights would go dark out of respect. “The entire Caesars Entertainment family is deeply saddened and we are keeping the victims, their families and the first responders in our thoughts and prayers,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. “In light of the attack, and out of respect for all those impacted, all of our shows will be dark tonight.”

