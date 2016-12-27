The actress and husband Michael Douglas had a ‘laid back’ family Christmas.
Catherine Zeta-Jones has given fans a rare look at her home life on Instagram, by sharing a super-cute snap of herself and husband Michael Douglas, along with their children Carys and Dylan.
Zeta-Jones posted the adorable black and white snap on Monday, showing her and Douglas cuddled up on the couch with their two children at Christmas. The actress captioned the pic: “Totally laid back.”
More: Catherine Zeta-Jones Gets Revenge On Paparazzi By Posting Her Own Bikini Pics
Zeta-Jones had also been showing off her festive decorations, including a pic of the family’s huge, ornament-laden tree, which she captioned, “Merry Christmas everyone!”.
The day before, she also shared a snap of their decorated fireplace, complete with holly and wreaths, which was captioned, “Getting ready for our Christmas Eve dinner.”
Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000 and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in November. The couple separated in 2013, but reunited after just a few months apart.
Speaking about their union to Good Housekeeping in February, Zeta-Jones said: “It’s a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage. You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won’t be the last problem. There will be many more down the road.”
More: Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Never Had Plastic Surgery, But Wouldn't Rule It Out
Just a few weeks Zeta-Jones and her family had another huge reason to celebrate, as her father-in-law Kirk Douglas turned 100. The whole family honoured the icon with a huge bash at the Beverly Hills Hotel, attended by celebs including Steven Spielberg.
