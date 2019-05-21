Catherine Tate's Nan character is getting her own origin movie.

The 51-year-old actress-and-comedian first brought foul-mouthed grandma Joannie Taylor to life on her sketch comedy series 'The Catherine Tate Show' before landing her BBC One spin-off show 'Catherine Tate's Nan'.

Now, according to Screen Daily, Joannie will be brought to life on the big screen in a film which promises to tell the story of the pensioner's life.

Katherine Parkinson set to star in the movie while Catherine will reprise her role as Joannie and 'Gavin and Stacey' actor Mathew Horne will return to play her loyal grandson.

'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie' creator Damian Jones will produce the film and UK rights have been pre-brought by Warner Bros.

Josie Rourke - who helmed Award-nominated period drama 'Mary Queen of Scots' - is on board to direct and Catherine and her former writing partner Brett Goldstein will pen the script.

'The Catherine Tate Show' featured a wide range of characters, often played by Tate and ran for three seasons of six episodes from 2004 to 2007.

The was nominated for six BAFTA Awards, two British Comedy Awards and an Emmy Award and has won two Royal Television Society Awards, two British Comedy Awards and a National Television Award.

When the initial series ended in 2007, a Christmas special titled 'Nan's Christmas Carol' was broadcast in 2009 and was followed by three subsequent specials in 2014 and 2015 under the title 'Nan'.

The character most recently appeared, alongside Horne, in 2017 for a Comic Relief sketch on 'Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief' which also featured 'Absolutely Fabulous' actresses Helen Lederer and Harriet Thorpe.