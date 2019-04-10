Catherine O'Hara isn't ''afraid to be foolish'' in her everyday life.

The 'Schitt's Creek' star has admitted she loved to be play the ''ridiculous'', over the top and outrageous character of former actress Moria Rose in the sitcom because it gives her a chance to enjoy her job without worrying about how she comes across.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''It's really, really fun to play Moira...It's really fun because it's different from anything I've played, it's different from most people in the world [Laughs.], but I guess her insecurity is relatable.

''She's a freak and she's relatable at the same time. And I get to be ridiculous, and at my age, that's too rare a thing, I think for actors my age.

''In life I'm ridiculous, I'm not afraid to be foolish in my life -- my family has a great sense of humor, all of them -- but in TV and film, there aren't that many opportunities for someone my age to be just silly, and fun and ridiculous. I'll be forever grateful for this.''

Catherine - who has written the show alongside her longtime collaborate Eugene Levy and his son Dan - also revealed she has enjoyed putting on the extravagant costumes and wigs during the past five seasons of the show.

She added: ''I've met two women in my life who, one changed her hairdos - she had great hair - she would change her hairdos throughout the evening. If they had a group of people over to dinner, she would disappear and come back with a new hairdo a few times throughout the evening.

''And another woman who actually did wear different wigs, she would change wigs throughout the party at her house! I've always loved hair...When I was in Second City Theater and we had no hair and makeup department, I would do my hair and other cast mates' hair backstage for different characters. There's just so much you can do and say with hair.''