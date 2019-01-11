Artist:
Song title: Longshot
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish And The Bottlemen return with the video for their latest single 'Longshot'. They're set to embark on a UK and US wide tour from February to April, with a spot at Sziget Festival in Hungary in August.

