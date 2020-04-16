Cate Blanchett has revealed she has Thor's hammer at home, which she took home after starring as Hela in the Marvel movie series.
The 50-year-old actress has starred in several iconic movie franchises including 'Lord of the Rings' - in which she played Galadriel - and Marvel's 'Thor' series, where she played Hela, Thor's older sister.
And she has now revealed she has a growing collection of memorabilia from her time on the movie sets, which she has been reconnected with after clearing out her attic during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: ''I've been clearing out my attic, and I was looking for my elf ears [which she wore as Galadriel in 'Lord of the Rings'], and I couldn't find them. Couldn't find them, but I did find Tauriel's fighting blades. Pretty cool. Some people are stocking toilet paper, but I got these.''
When asked why Evangeline Lilly - who played Tauriel - doesn't have her character's swords, Cate then added: ''I don't know! Actually ... you did not see those. Don't speak to Evangeline Lilly anytime soon.''
The blonde beauty also joked when she revealed her prop version of Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir - which she took home after appearing in 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' - as she claimed taking the hammer caused the shut down of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
The movie - which is due to be released in 2022 - was filming in Australia before the coronavirus pandemic caused filming to be postponed.
Cate told Stephen Colbert during an episode of his 'Late Show': ''And you know how that 'Thor' film was shut down in Australia? It wasn't anything to do with COVID-19, it's because I got the hammer. I have Mjolnir here. And I can ... look how easy I can lift it.''
