Cat Power is back with a new song and it makes for absolutely essential listening. She has teamed alongside Lana Del Rey as she prepares to drop her first album in six years.
The video has been directed by Greg Hunt and is a simple performance piece featuring Cat Power and her band performing in the wilderness.
The new album is her first release with Domino and marks her first full-length record since 2012's 'Sun', released on Matador. It's a self-produced work, and in case you're wondering why she brought Lana Del Rey on board, you might remember her having opened for the 'Video Games' hitmaker on her LA to the Moon Tour.
Cat Power will be supporting her release with a world tour, kicking off this September at Riot Fest.
'Wanderer' will be released on October 5th 2018 via Domino Record Co.
