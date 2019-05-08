Artist:
Song title: Horizon
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Cat Power drops a brand new video for her song 'Horizon', taken from last year's album 'Wanderer' released on Domino Records. The album also featured a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, 'Woman', plus a cover version of Rihanna's song 'Stay'.

