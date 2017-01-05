Starry Nites Festival is the latest newly formed music event from the founders of Desert Stars Festival and Starry Records. With a line-up led by headliners The Alan Parsons Project and The Kills, the show will hit California this Spring with four amazing stages and more than 35 artists and DJs entertaining.

Starry Nites Festival arrives this Spring

Joining The Alan Parsons Project (fronted by the audio engineer of the likes of the Beatles' 'Abbey Road' and Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side of the Moon') and The Kills is Cat Power for her first announced live appearance of the year. Teenage Fanclub, who released their tenth studio album 'Here' in September, have also been newly added to the line-up.

More big names include The Dandy Warhols, She Wants Revenge, Black Mountain and The Strawberry Alarm Clock (who will be performing their 50th anniversary show at Starry Nites), while among the up-and-coming artists on the roster are San Francisco rock bands Zodiac Death Valley and Down And Outlaws.

General Weekend Passes are priced at $150, with Weekend Camping Passes at $50. But not only that, there's a number of unique packages available to festival goers which including everything from signed posters, official festival merchandise, a main stage pledge (which means your name will be on a placard on the new main stage) and a chance to record your own album at Joshua Tree with producer and festival co-director Tommy Dietrick.

More: In other festival news: Governors Ball!

The festival will take place at the Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara between March 18th and March 19th 2017. Sister festival Desert Stars Festival will arrive in September with artists such as Moon Duo, Dinosaur Jr., ...Trail Of Dead and Sebadoh leading the line-up. A few of the acts at Starry Nites will return for Desert Stars too including Strawberry Alarm Clock, Asteroid No.4, Sky Parade and Cellar Doors.

Full Line-up:

The Alan Parsons Project

The Kills

Cat Power

The Dandy Warhols

She Wants Revenge

Black Mountain

Teenage Fanclub

Lumerians

The Strawberry Alarm Clock (50 Yr Anniversary Show)

Elvis Depressedly

Kolars (He's My Brother, She's My Sister)

Feels

Cellar Doors

Asteroid No.4

Immigrant Union

Zodiac Death Valley

The Blank Tapes

Down And Outlaws

Goon

Sky Parade

Stonefield

Nightmare Air

Down Dirty Shake

Band Aparte

Potions

My Dallas Teens

Silent Pictures

Michael And The Machines

Killer Kaya

Royal Suns

The Love Dimension

The Spiral Electric

Afishnsea

DJ Zia Mccabe (DJ Rescue)

DJ Bill Gazer

DJ Omar