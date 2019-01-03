Casey Batchelor was classed as obese after she gave birth.

The 34-year-old television personality has admitted that although she thinks women should celebrate their post-baby bodies, she decided to take action about her weight following the birth of her daughter, eight-month-old Florence, as she was getting out of breath after just walking up the stairs.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she said: ''I still agree with that celebrate your body, I was under no pressure, but obviously I'm only 5ft 2 and after having Florence I was still 12 stone, that's classed for my height as obese. Just taking Florence upstairs I was out of breath, I was like OK this is more for health reasons now, I've got a baby girl I need to be healthy I need to start taking care of myself.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star started to undergo yoga mixed with high-intensity interval training and drastically changed her diet to include 1200 calories a day.

She explained: ''I really enjoy yoga, not just for physical reasons but for mental reasons. With the rusks now I'm like these rusks taste good! It's like eight months, it just started falling off.

''I just go back to the old-fashioned of calories, about 1200 calories a day; you should lose about two to three pounds a week with that - 300 calories for breakfast, 400 for lunch and 500 for dinner. It's portion control.''

Although the star has changed her lifestyle and now makes healthier lifestyle choices, she confessed to still occasionally indulging in calorific treats.

She said: ''Don't get me wrong there are days when you have the chocolate and the takeaway.''