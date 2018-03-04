Taking place tonight (March 4, 2018) is one of the biggest award events of the year, as stars of the entertainment industry come together for the 90th Oscars ceremony. It's one of the most open Academy Awards in recent memory, with a slew of incredibly talented performers, cast and crew working to put together some really brilliant movies. Along with all of the love for the industry however will likely come further commentary and highlighting of the Hollywood sexual misconduct scandal, which shot into the spotlight just last year.

Jennifer Lawrence will present Best Actress with Jodie Foster

Allegations levelled against Harvey Weinstein seemed to open the floodgates in Hollywood, as more victims of sexual harassment and assault stepped forward to tell their truths. A number of high profile names were thrown into the mix, with the winner of 2017's Oscar for Best Actor, Casey Affleck, accused by crew members from 2010 flick 'I'm Still Here' of sexual harassment.

Jodie Foster has two Best Actress Oscars wins to her name

Those cases were settled out of court, but that didn't stop controversy from circling an announcement of Affleck signing up to present the Best Actress award at this year's Oscars event. Petitions were set up online by fans and whilst the Academy decided not to take action against the star and to allow his presenting gig to go on, Affleck himself voluntarily withdrew from the position.

It's now been revealed that both Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will present the award at tonight's ceremony, following their wins in the same category in previous years. Lawrence won the gong for her role in 'Silver Linings Playbook', whilst Foster has taken the prize twice; once for 'The Accused', and once for 'Silence of the Lambs'.

Casey Affleck will no longer be presenting at this year's Oscars

The change in presenters is something that's been lauded online, with those who were outraged at Affleck's role now happy with the pair of successful women being invited to present. It's a nod to the #TimesUp and the #MeToo movements that have made such a big name for themselves in recent months, backing up those who say they have been victimised in Hollywood and fighting for justice.

We'll bring you more Oscars news as and when we get it!