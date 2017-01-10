Many are comparing the treatment Affleck is afforded to that of Nate Parker, whose Oscar hopes were severely damaged when historic sexual assault allegations were brought back into the spotlight.
Casey Affleck, the star of Manchester By the Sea and favourite to be a nominee for the Best Actor Oscar later this year, is facing the possibility of coming under scrutiny regarding historic sexual harassment lawsuits as awards season heats up.
Having triumphed at the Golden Globes in the same category on Sunday (January 8th), the 41 year old actor – younger brother of fellow Hollywood star Ben – appeared to allude to the matter in his acceptance speech.
“It’s my kids who give me permission to do this because they have the character to keep at bay all the noise that sometimes surrounds people who live publicly," he said.
Casey Affleck with elder brother Ben at the premiere of 'Manchester By The Sea' in 2016
Affleck was hit with two sexual harassment lawsuits back in 2010, when producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka sued over alleged offences that took place during filming of mock-documentary I’m Still Here.
White accused him of physically groping her when she rejected his advances, and referring to women as “cows”, while Gorka said she was subjected to a “near daily barrage of sexual comments, innuendo and unwelcome advances” from Affleck and other members of the crew.
The civil lawsuits were settled out of court for undisclosed sums of money, but the New York Times has thrust the incidents back into the spotlight in an article comparing his treatment, as a white male, to that of African-American star Nate Parker, who many feel has been railroaded out of contention this awards season for directing and starring in his slave-revolt epic Birth of a Nation.
Parker, 37, was accused and acquitted of raping a fellow student at Penn State University nearly two decades ago, an incident that was thrown back into the spotlight last year when his accuser committed suicide.
Affleck has already addressed the situation in an interview with the New York Times back in November. “It was settled to the satisfaction of all. I was hurt and upset — I am sure all were — but I am over it,” he said.
More: Nate Parker "devastated" after suicide of the woman who accused him of rape
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
Cooper is a pilot and engineer with a huge ambition to save the world. With...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
Russell Baze lives in a rundown, underprivileged neighbourhood where he works full-time at a steelworks...