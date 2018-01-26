Affleck will not be presenting the Oscar for Best Actress this year, breaking with protocol.
Casey Affleck will break with Oscars tradition and will not present the award for Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards next month.
Regular protocol at the Oscars dictates that the winner of the Best Actor gong from the previous year returns to present the trophy for Best Actress. In 2017, Affleck won the prize for his role in Manchester By The Sea.
However, his victory a year ago caused controversy, as Affleck was accused of sexual harassment by two women with whom he had worked on the set of 2010’s I’m Still Here. Those allegations had been the subject of a civil suit out-of-court settlement made at the time, but they re-emerged when the 42 year old actor was being widely tipped for an Oscar bid.
Casey Affleck with his Best Actor Oscar in 2017
A year later, the growing influence of the #MeToo movement in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal has placed a question-mark over Affleck’s involvement. Deadline has reported on Thursday (January 25th) that he will not be attending the ceremony, and his publicist confirmed it to the Associated Press.
More: Constance Wu calls out the Oscars for nominating Casey Affleck [archive]
The Deadline reporter had written: “I've heard that Affleck did not want to become a distraction from the focus that should be on the performances of the actresses in the category and that is why he made the proactive move. He was in a no-win situation, with all the attention surrounding the #MeToo movement.”
In the Associated Press, the article quotes an anonymous Academy spokesperson who “says they appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year.”
Last year, there was an awkward moment when actress Brie Larson, who presented Affleck with his Oscar, refused to clap him, instead standing with her arms to her side while the audience applauded.
More: 2018 Oscars nominations officially revealed – who will win big this year?
Filmmaker David Lowery reunites the stars from his offbeat Western Ain't Them Bodies Saints for...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
With its rousing, old-fashioned tone, this fact-based epic is properly thrilling and inspirational, a tale...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
It's 1952 and a routine shipment is being undertaken by the crew of an oil...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...