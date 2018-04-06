After suffering broken bones and rumoured facial injuries following a nasty accident at her home in Nashville late last year, country star Carrie Underwood has shared a new picture with fans, her first since the accident.

On Wednesday (April 4th), the 35 year old singer posted an uncaptioned black-and-white snap of herself in the studio, showing the left hand side of her face in profile. Many of her fans were delighted that she was recording again, working on her sixth album, but some were curious as to the extent of her injuries and how she was recovering.

She had said that an accidental fall at her home in Nashville back in November 2017 had left her “not quite looking the same”, revealing two months later in January that she had not only broken her wrist, but needed up to 50 stitches in her face.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up… When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote back then in a note to her fan club. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

This message had prompted speculation that Underwood might have been left permanently disfigured.

Her friend, actress Adrienne Gang, had posted a picture of Underwood as they worked out at the gym, saying that the star “looked great… I really didn’t notice anything wrong, but I also wasn’t looking for it either.”

The accident had happened just a few days after she had co-hosted the 2017 Country Music Association Awards, alongside colleague Brad Paisley, during which she performed traditional hymn ‘Softly and Tenderly’ in tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas music festival shooting.

Underwood married her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, in July 2010, and welcomed their first son, Isaiah, in 2015.

