Carrie Underwood revealed to fans on January 1st that she “might look a bit different” the next time they see her, after she received between 40 and 50 stitches to her face following a fall in November.

While the singer hasn’t posted any recent full face photos to her Instagram, she was photographed on December 12, when she ran into fellow ‘Below Deck’ alum Adrienne Gang at the gym.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Adrienne had originally shared the photo on Twitter with the caption, “Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” But after Carrie revealed the extent of her injuries, Adrienne told her Twitter followers that she had “no clue” the singer was injured and that she “looked amazing”.

Adrienne later told Entertainment Tonight, "I didn't notice [her injuries]. She was running on a treadmill like everything was fine. She seemed like she was perfectly fine.

"She didn't say anything about the accident. She was with a couple other friends, and her husband was there," she added, noting that Carrie was "super sweet” and “very gracious."

In a message to her fanclub on Monday Carrie had written, "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up.

"It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she added. "I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”