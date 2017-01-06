A little under a fortnight after the tragic death of Carrie Fisher, an online petition has sprung up to demand that her Star Wars character Princess Leia be made into an official Disney princess.

Cody Christensen, an American father of five daughters, launched a petition via Change.org following Fisher’s death on December 27th.

“After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess,” the petition reads.

It is currently around 5,000 signatures away from the 50,000 mark it requires to be sent to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

Meanwhile, bosses and writers at Disney have scheduled a meeting to decide on the future of Princess Leia in the Star Wars universe following Fisher’s death. Advanced CGI effects were able to restore the late Peter Cushing in the recent Rogue One movie, making this an option.

The Hollywood Reporter cites insiders at Disney who say that Fisher’s role in Episode IX, due for release in 2019 and which hadn’t been filmed at the time of her death, was bigger than that in Episode VIII, which has already finished shooting ahead of its release on December 15th this year.

Possible plotlines involving Leia that are planned for Episode IX are available via the original article if you want them, but the script hasn’t yet been finished and is still in the process of being moulded by Derek Connolly and director Colin Trevorrow, and it’s presumably regarding this that the meeting has been called.

