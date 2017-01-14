The future of Princess Leia in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is uncertain.
Disney and Lucasfilm have denied reports they are negotiating with the estate of Carrie Fisher to digital recreate the actress’ image in future Star Wars movies.
Earlier this week a report on BBC’s ‘Newsnight’ claimed that Disney was negotiating with Fisher’s estate for the rights to use her likeness in future films, much like how the late Peter Cushing appeared in Rogue One.
Lucasfilm say they will not be digitally recreating Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia
“Carrie Fisher died less than [two weeks] ago, but in the minds of Disney movie moguls and Star Wars fans, she’s very much alive,” explained ‘Newsnight’ reporter Kirsty Wark, during the January 10 broadcast.
“And with what might be regarded as unseemly haste, Disney is negotiating with the actor’s estate over her continued appearance in the franchise,” Wark continued.
“If Disney gets the go-ahead, Carrie Fisher will join Peter Cushing, who, last month, fifteen years after his death, played a key role in Rogue One as Grand Moff Tarkin. With computers, anything is possible, but is it desirable?”
But in a statement posted on the official Star Wars website, Disney and Lucasfilm said: “We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”
“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss,” the statement continued. “We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.”
At the time of her death last month Fisher had reportedly already completed scenes for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII, which is due for release in December.
