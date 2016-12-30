As tributes continue to pour in, the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hope to organise a joint memorial service for both daughter and mother, it has been reported, after they died within 24 hours of each other this week.

Fisher’s brother Todd told the New York Daily News that arrangements were being made, but that a joint service for his mother and sister was “likely”. “It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics. We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at the 2015 SAG Awards

Reynolds died on Wednesday (December 28th) at the age of 84 from a suspected stroke, just a day after her daughter Fisher, 60, passed away in hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23rd.

Todd Fisher said that, just before her mother was taken ill, she had expressed a wish to lay her only daughter to rest at a spot where she herself planned to be buried.

On Thursday, Fisher also shared a moving picture on his Twitter account showing a drawing of his mother, dressed as her character Kathy Selden from Singin’ In The Rain, embracing his sister Carrie dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars.

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting,” he wrote as an accompanying caption.

He had said yesterday, upon confirming the news that Reynolds had passed away, that her last words were “’I want to be with Carrie’ – and then she was gone.”

Meanwhile, the stepfather to Carrie’s only child, Billie Lourd, wrote his own tribute saying he was “honoured” to be part of the family following the loss of her mother and grandmother, posting a picture of all three of them at Billie’s university graduation. “It’s an honour to be your stepfather. As Carrie said to me years ago ‘I’m a good stepmother’ I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you.”

