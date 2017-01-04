The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
HBO have released the first trailer for Bright Lights, the upcoming documentary following Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.
The film was initially scheduled to be shown in March, but the network moved the air date to January 7, following the tragic deaths of Fisher and Reynolds, a day apart from one another.
Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds
In the trailer the two legendary actresses are shown living next door to one another in a compound in Beverly Hills.
In one clip Fisher is shown bringing her mother dinner, as Reynolds tries to make an old mobile phone work. Another clip shows the pair pciking out outfits for Reynold's appearance at the SAG awards, where Fisher presented her with the lifetime achievement honour.
Fisher describes herself as her mother’s “best friend”, before Reynolds jokingly adds: “I share everything with my daughter, especially the cheque.”
Speaking about the film to People, directors Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens said: “At the one end of the family compound in Beverly Hills lived Debbie Reynolds, star of Singin’ in the Rain, with Dorothy’s red slippers from The Wizard of Oz on the mantelpiece.”
“Adjacent was Princess Leia, in a house where Bette Davis once lived. You don’t get more Hollywood royalty than that. Storytelling magic lived around them. They had what Carrie called ‘rampant empathy’ for each other.
“We started out making a film about Hollywood royalty,” they added. “And we ended up making a film about love.”
Watch the trailer for Bright Lights below:
