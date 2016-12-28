The cast of Star Wars have been paying tribute to co-star Carrie Fisher who passed away on Tuesday, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight home from London.

The 60-year-old actress was loved the world over for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise and just last year she had reprised the role in The Force Awakens.

Fisher as Princess Leia in The Force Awakens

In a statement to E! News, Han Solo actor Harrison Ford said: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.

“My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

George Lucas, who cast a 21-year-old Fisher as Princess Leia in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, said: "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”

Mark Hamill, who played Fisher’s onscreen brother Luke Skywalker, wrote: "It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not.”

"She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” Hamill continued.

"Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy.She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her.”

The actor also tweeted a picture of himself alongside Fisher in Star Wars and wrote, #devastated.

Tributes were also paid by the newer members of the Star Wars family, who had starred alongside Fisher in The Force Awakens. "Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye,” Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey shared.

John Boyega, who plays Finn, added: “My heart is heavy but I'm grateful that I got to know her. I'll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well.”