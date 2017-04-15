The world was stung with another pair of jarring losses from the world of entertainment back in late December of 2016, when both Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, with her mother Debbie Reynolds then dying the day after on December 28.

The late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Fisher is of course best known for her role as Princess-turned-General Leia in the 'Star Wars' franchise, having taken up the role back in 1977 and playing it throughout the series of films that have been released to-date.

Though we now know that Fisher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', rumours have been swirling as to whether or not the actress would appear in some form in the 2018 sequel to THAT movie.

Speaking to ABC News, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Fisher would NOT be appearing in the ninth episode in the 'Star Wars' series.

She said: "We finished everything in 'VIII' and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We are so happy we were able to complete shooting."

"Unfortunately... We were well underway in 'Episode IX' in our thoughts, [but] we had not written the script yet. But we've regrouped, we started over again in January. Sadly Carrie will not be in 'IX'."

The comments come after Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this year that there wouldn't be efforts made to digitally recreate Fisher following her death.

Honestly, this feels like the right decision. Bringing somebody back from the dead always feels a little murky; especially when they're thrust into positions they would have known absolutely nothing about before their passing. Allowing the character to breathe and the family left behind by Fisher to rest assured nothing will be done to taint her memory has to be the correct choice here.

Fisher died after spending four days in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center, following a medical emergency she suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60-years-old.

More: Carrie Fisher's Ashes Were Placed In Giant Prozac-Shaped Urn

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.